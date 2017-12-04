Bonnie Neufeld

Bonnie E. Neufeld, 77, of Kankakee, passed away on Saturday (Dec. 2, 2017) at her home.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1939, in Danville, the daughter of Edward and Mable (Hoffman) Schmidt. Bonnie married Richard Neufeld on Aug. 23, 1958, in Danville.

After her time as a homemaker, Bonnie worked as a unit secretary at Riverside Medical Center's nursery, Kankakee. She enjoyed looking for antiques at estate sales, reading and birdwatching. She loved gardening and was able to identify each plant and flower. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Neufeld, of Kankakee; one son, Richard (Emily) Neufeld II, of Aroma Park; two daughters, Susan (Larry) Wheeler, of Kankakee, and Mary (Scott) Denney, of Limestone; three grandchildren who she raised as her own, Jessica (Edwardo) Villagomez, of Kankakee, Jennifer Anderson, of Kankakee, and Jamie Anderson, of Kankakee; one brother, Edward Schmidt, of Danville; seven additional grandchildren, Christopher (Jackie) Wiatrolik, Michelle Wiatrolik, Matthew (Zekeda) Wiatrolik, Jeremy Neufeld, Kyle Neufeld, James Denney and Katelyn (Ulysses) Avalos, all of the Kankakee area; 11 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Donna Neufeld; one brother, Harley Roberts; one sister, Emma Alice Wright; and one brother-in-law, Les Neufeld.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Thursday until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will be officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

