Lorraine Hilsenhoff, 88, of Manteno, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday (Nov. 29, 2017).

She was born on April 14, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Bernard and Marie Turner Vrolyk. Lorraine married William Hilsenhoff on Nov. 14, 1960. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2002.

Lorraine and her husband, William, along with his family, owned and operated Hilsenhoff Drug Store in Manteno for many years. Lorraine enjoyed traveling and spending time at her cabin in Michigan and her condo in Florida.

Surviving are one son, Brian Hilsenhoff and Patty Lewis, of Tatum, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Kevin Reardanz, of Manteno; six grandchildren, Dusty (Jim) Bedenbender, of Garland, Kan., Jamie (Scott) Jensen, of Joplin, Mo., Traci (Will) Smith, of Gardendale, Ala., Jacob Reardanz, of Moorpark, Calif., Noah Reardanz, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Mark Reardanz, of Camp Pendleton, Calif.; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Ron Palmateer, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Don Milk.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. on Sunday until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Manteno Church of the Nazerene. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to Manteno Church of the Nazarene or the Salvation Army.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)