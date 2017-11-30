John Kovalcik

John A. Kovalcik, "Sonny" or "Chic," 85, of Braidwood, and formerly of Riverside, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 29, 2017) at his home.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory in Braidwood. The gathering for the funeral procession from the funeral home to the church will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home and continue to the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

