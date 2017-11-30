Shaw Local

John Kovalcik

Veteran's flag (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal

John A. Kovalcik, "Sonny" or "Chic," 85, of Braidwood, and formerly of Riverside, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 29, 2017) at his home.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory in Braidwood. The gathering for the funeral procession from the funeral home to the church will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home and continue to the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

