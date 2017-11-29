Ruth Marie Laux (nee Gosnell), 81, of Braceville, passed away Saturday (Nov. 25, 2017) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m Sunday, Dec. 10, at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. The memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, at the Braceville United Methodist Church in Braceville Inurnment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Memorials may be made to Braceville United Methodist Church.

