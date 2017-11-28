Robert Mitchell

Robert E. Mitchell, 88, of Ashkum, passed away on Saturday (Nov. 25, 2017) at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Per his request, cremation rites have been accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Don Gillespie officiating. Burial of ashes will be in the Ashkum Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Ashkum, Ashkum Township Fire Department or the American Cancer Society.

Robert was born on May 17, 1929, in South Bend, Ind., the son of Gordon and Alice R. Bruns Mitchell. His parents preceded him in death. Mr. Mitchell married the former Dolores J. Brinkman on June 3, 1950, at Ashkum. She preceded him in death on Aug. 16, 2005.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Joe Fecht, and a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Cyndy Mitchell, all of Ashkum. There are seven grandchildren, Brian (Tracy) Mitchell, Whitney Fecht, Casey Mitchell, Brandon (Rachel) Fecht, Jason (Daysha) Baker-Mitchell, Jason (Jodi) Howard and Brian (Kelsey) Howard; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, James Mitchell, of Livermore, Calif., and a brother-in-law, Derry Behm, of Ashkum.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Siemons; a sister-in-law, Pat Behm; a daughter-in-law, Debi Mitchell; and three grandchildren, Mark, Taylor and Tyler.

Mr. Mitchell was a farmer and had been a transport driver for Meier Oil Co. for 42 years prior to retirement. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Ashkum, the Ashkum American Legion, the Watseka Elks Lodge and the Essex Sportsman Club.

He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served in the U.S. Navy.

Robert enjoyed fishing, bowling and socializing with family and friends.

