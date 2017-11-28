Death notices: Nov. 28, 2017

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Wednesday, Nov. 29</strong>

<strong>Marguriete Beckman,</strong> 10 a.m. Apostolic Christian Church, Cissna Park

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Patrick J. Haggerty,</strong> 80, of Manteno, were held Nov. 25 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. The Rev. Al Heidecke officiated. He passed away Nov. 19, 2017. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno. Pallbearers were Evan, Angelo, Jonathon, Nikolas and Alex Sakellaropoulos and Patrick O'Connor.

Funeral services for <strong>Alma Jean Monnette</strong>, 88, of Bradley, were held Nov. 25 at Matenity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. She passed away Nov. 17, 2017. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Alan Hoogstraat, Kevin Clabby, Michelle Triveline, John Monnette, Amy Pemberton and Lana Shepherd.

Funeral services for <strong>Leo L. Smith</strong>, 98, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 25 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. He passed away Nov. 21, 2017. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.