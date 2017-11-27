Death notices: Nov. 27, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Judith "Judy" Lundell,</strong> 73, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Nov. 25, 2017) at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Brown Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Robert E. Mitchell,</strong> 88, of Ashkum, passed away Saturday (Nov. 25, 2017) in Ashkum. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

<strong>Nick Morris</strong>, 63, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Nov. 26, 2017) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.

<strong>Frieda M. Peters-Johnson</strong>, 99, of Ashkum, passed away Friday (Nov. 24, 2017) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

<strong>Eugene White</strong>, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 24, 2017) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Acie O. Wroten</strong>, 68, of Onarga, passed away Saturday (Nov. 25, 2017) at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Tuesday, Nov. 28</strong>

<strong>Delmar Arseneau</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Mary's Catholic Church, Beaverville

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Calvin "Cal" R. Kaufman,</strong> 94, of Cissna Park, were held Nov. 25 at Grace Bible Church in Cissna Park, with the Rev. Trey Scheffer officiating. He passed away Nov. 20, 2017. Burial was in Cissna Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Stacey Pope, Kale, Albert Andrew and Kamden Kaufman, Bret Stock and Matt McElhoe.

Funeral services for <strong>Grace V. Lambert</strong>, 78, of the Bloomington-Normal area, and formerly of Manteno, were held Nov. 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jane Bradford officiating. She passed away Nov. 16, 2017. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Matthew, Ryan and Todd Lambert and Jim, Jake and Sam McDowell.

Funeral services for <strong>Joseph Nargang</strong>, 81, of Bolingbrook, were held Nov. 25 at Kankakee Gospel Assembly, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Stephen Wilkinson officiating. He passed away Nov. 18, 2017. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Mike and Steve Nargang, Anthony Wilkinson, Burt Downie and Jonathan Kanon.

Funeral services for <strong>Cynthia Price</strong>, 70, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 21 at Peoples Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Greg Eilders officiating. She passed away Nov. 18, 2017. Burial was Friday in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Katelyn Daughin, Ashley and Alex Alfather, Forie Fortin, Arturo Gonzalez and Jeremy and Aaron Duffield.

Funeral services for <strong>Kourtney Vaulx</strong>, 42, of Manteno, were held Nov. 25 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. David Johnson officiating and the Rev. Lori Holmes delivering the eulogy. She passed away on Nov. 15, 2017. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Lossie Brown, Jarvis Harris, Chris Johnson, Rod Steward and the Rev. David Williams.