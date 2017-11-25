Mary Ann Regan

Mary Ann (Schlauder) Regan, 88, of Peotone, was called home to heaven as she passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Nov. 22, 2017).

She was born Jan. 11, 1929, the daughter of Charles and Anna (Sellers) Schlauder. She was the fourth generation in the Schlauder and Conrad families to call Peotone home. She married Francis Regan on Feb. 26, 1949, and they raised their family in the same home in which Mary Ann grew up. They lived their marriage vows and shared their faith, love and values with their family for 52 years, until Francis passed away in 2001.

They were founding members of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, where Mary Ann was active in the Council of Catholic Woman, including serving a term as president, and in teaching catechism classes. They were charter members of the Peotone Historical Society. Mary Ann was active in the community through the American Legion Auxiliary, also serving a term as president.

Mary Ann will be missed dearly by those who survive her, especially her children, Kathleen (Roger) Bettenhausen, Michael (Rachelle) Regan and the Rev. John Regan; her nine grandchildren, Rhea (Matthew), Ryan, Aaron, Jason (Robin), Megan, Amanda, Craig, Faith and Michael; and her six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Renee.

She leaves a legacy of faith, resiliency, humor, volunteerism and tradition. Because of her faith, friends and family have certain hope Mary Ann's destiny is being united with God in his heavenly home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, 112 W. Main St., Peotone. Vigil prayers will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 511 N. Conrad St., Peotone. Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 511 N Conrad St., Peotone, or to the Immune Deficiency Foundation online at primaryimmune.org/idf-online-donation or through the mail at 110 West Road, Suite 300 Towson, MD 21204.

Please sign her online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.

(Pd)