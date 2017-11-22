Mayor Ralph Bailey

Mayor Ralph Jeremiah Bailey, 77, of Sun River Terrace, departed this life on Friday (Nov. 17, 2017) from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pembroke Fellowship Church, 13279 E. 5000S Road, Pembroke Township, with Pastor Rodney Lake officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Ralph was a faithful member of Pembroke Fellowship Church. He was a Sunday school teacher, served as the maintenance superintendent and he also served on the finance ministry.

He was born Dec. 5, 1939, the son of Alberta and Andrew Bailey, in Chicago, where he lived until moving to Otto as a foster child to Mr. and Mrs. John Roseborough.

Ralph attended high school in Clifton, graduating in 1959 from Clifton Central High School. He joined the U.S. Army shortly after high school and was honorably discharged in 1962.

He earned a B.S. degree in sociology and business from Governor's State University, University Park. Ralph worked at General Foods, where he was a warehouse manager. He eventually worked his way up to operations manager at the General Foods Promotion Center. He retired from GNB, Kankakee, as manager of the charge and cycle department.

Ralph served as Sun River Terrace Village Trustee for eight years before being elected for three terms as Sun River Terrace Mayor.

He loved sports and was an avid golfer.

Ralph leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 41 years, Erion (Simington); three daughters, Tina Vieira, of California, Shawn Love, of Kankakee, and Ericca Jones, of Laurel, Md.; one son, Angelo Bailey, of Washington, D.C.; five sisters-in-law, Katherine Cook, of Atlanta, Ga., Dora E. Simington and Mary E. Jones, of Sun River Terrace, Margaret J. Stevenson, of Kankakee, and Phyllis A. Simington, of Pembroke Township; two brothers-in-law, Jimmie I. Stevenson, of Kankakee, and Gerald Frazier, of Crystal Lake; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, the Pembroke Fellowship Church family, the Sun River Terrace community and many, many friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; foster parents; and son, Anthony F. Bailey.

