Death notices: Nov. 22, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, Nov. 24</strong>

<strong>Grace Lambert,</strong> 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Robert L. Busteed</strong>, 84, of Bradley, were held Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. He passed away Nov. 13, 2017.

Funeral services for <strong>Haley J. Wendling</strong>, 21, of Bonfield, were held Nov. 20 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield, with the Rev. John Kiefer officiating. She passed away Nov. 14, 2017. Burial was in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Bonfield. Pallbearers were Austin Bauer, Jordyn Mecklenburg, Kenny Winebaugh, Larry Kirschner, Larry Notke and Tim Regnier.