Calvin Kaufman

Calvin "Cal" R. Kaufman, 94, of Cissna Park, passed away Monday (Nov. 20, 2017) at Creekside Prairie Retirement Village in Cissna Park.

He was born Sept. 13, 1923, in Cissna Park, a son of Albert and Bertha Feller Kaufmann.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Gutwein, of Francesville, Ind., whom he married on June 6, 1948. Also surviving are a daughter, Cindy (Bob) Stock, of Cary, N.C.; sons, Kevin (Sandy), of West Lafayette, Ind., Kent (Rhonda) and Bill Kaufman, all of Cissna Park; two brothers, Jun (Ruby) Kaufman, of Cissna Park, and Don (Glady) Kaufmann, of Bloomington; and one sister, Sal Markwalder, of Cissna Park; 22 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; six brothers; five sisters; and his beloved son, Steven.

Cal was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Cissna Park American Legion. He co-owned and operated along with his brother, Arch (and later his son), Kaufman Grain Elevator in Cissna Park from 1946 to 2007. He was a founding member and president of the R.P. Roberts Friendship Home. He was a founding member of the Grace Bible Church in Cissna Park and its missions chairman for 49 years. Cal was an artist, with pastoral scenes being his favorite subject. He loved being with people, telling stories, traveling, fishing, gardening (especially flowers) and beating Loren Bauer at cards. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Most of all, he loved and sought to please our heavenly father.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the 10:30 a.m. service at Grace Bible Church in Cissna Park with the Rev. Trey Scheffer officiating. Burial will follow in Cissna Park Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the Cissna Park American Legion Post 527.

Memorials may be made to the Missions Program of Grace Bible Church.

