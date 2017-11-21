Grace Lambert

Grace V. Lambert, 78, of the Bloomington-Normal area, and formerly of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Nov. 16, 2017) at Advocate Bromen Medical Center in Normal.

She was born Dec. 17, 1938, in Richmond, Va., the daughter of Murray and Beulah Via Viar.

Grace married Ronald R. "Ronnie" Lambert on Dec. 17, 1983. He preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 2016.

She retired from Kankakee Federal Savings and Loan.

Surviving are one son, Mark Shipp, of Tennessee; one daughter, Anne and Jim McDowell, of Normal; one stepson, Todd and Tammy Lambert, of Bourbonnais; one stepdaughter, Sherri and Randy Collins, of Phoenix, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Jake McDowell, Sam McDowell and Anna Shipp; and two step-grandsons, Matthew Lambert and Ryan Lambert.

In addition to her husband, Grace was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Calvin Viar and William "Billy" Viar.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jane Bradford will officiate the service. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Garden Court at Leroy Manor, in Leroy, or Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Center, in Normal.

