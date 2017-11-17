Haley Wendling

Haley J. Wendling, 21, of Bonfield, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 14, 2017) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 27, 1996, in Kankakee.

Haley was a volunteer firefighter with the Salina Township Fire Department. She enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing and woodworking. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield.

Surviving are her father, Ronnie Wendling, of Bonfield; her mother, Kori Rathfon, of Goodland, Ind.; two sisters, Kami Rathfon and Sophie Rathfon, both of Goodland, Ind.; three brothers, Cody Wendling, of Bonfield, Wyatt Rathfon, of Goodland, Ind., and Owen Rathfon, of Goodland, Ind.; and her maternal grandparents, David and Julie Burton, of Boswell, Ind.

Preceding her in death were her paternal grandparents, Elmer and Mildred Wendling.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. The Rev. John Kiefer will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Bonfield.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

