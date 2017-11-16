Theresa Shaw, 95, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sunday (Nov. 12, 2017) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born May 24, 1922, in Delhi, La., a daughter of Mose and Mattie Stevenson King.

Theresa was the owner of Theresa Interiors and an area resident for 44 years. She enjoyed dancing, farming, gardening, sewing, cooking and hosting parties. She was on the Mother's Board at Christian Hope M.B. Church.

Surviving are two sons, Marc Shaw, of Pembroke Township, and Zachery Shaw, of Silver Springs, Md.; one goddaughter, Shelia Washington, of Chicago; one sister, Dorothy Hamilton, of Monroe, La.; two sisters-in-law, Joyce King and Ceal King, of Chicago; six grandchildren; and a host of great- and great-great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband; brothers; and sisters.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Christian Hope M.B. Church, 3939 S. Main, Hopkins Park, with the Rev. Clarence Dailey officiating. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery in Momence.

