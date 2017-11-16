Kristan Haaland

Kristan A. Haaland, 65, of Momence, passed away on Tuesday (Nov. 14, 2017) at the Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born on July 7, 1952, in Decatur, the daughter of Maurice and Florine Rickey Corley. She married Jon Haaland on June 4, 1988, in Lowell, Ind. He survives. She had been previously married to Jay Solheim.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Annalise Solheim, of Aroma Park; one daughter, Lindsay Haaland, of Momence; one grandson, Tyler Solheim; and one brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Marsha Corley, of Decatur.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

She was retired and previously employed as a schoolteacher in the Grant Park School District.

Kristan received her bachelor's degree in education from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, and a master's degree in education from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Grant Park. She served as a past president of the teachers' union, was a board member of the Grant Park Library, a cheerleading coach and a Scout leader. She enjoyed traveling.

Private services will be at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Cory Estby will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

