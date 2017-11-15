Leonard Klenzak

Leonard A. Klenzak, 96, of Kankakee, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Nov. 1, 2017.

His parents were John E. and Agnes Klenzak. They preceded him in death. They had three children, Leonard, Walter and Pearl (Pomon) Klenzak. Walter preceded Len in death. Pearl Pomon still is living in Bradley.

Len, as Leonard was known, was born Jan. 22, 1921, at home in Kankakee. He grew up in Bradley as a typical small-town boy. He played sports (football, baseball and track) during his teenage years at Bradley High School. Len enlisted in the Marine Corps while he still was in high school and went on active duty in May 1941. He saw action in the South Pacific campaign on such islands as Guadalcanal, Guam and Iwo Jima as a squad leader and attained the rank of platoon sergeant. While Len was stationed on the islands of Bougainville and E winatok, he made island topology maps for future invasions as part of his other duties as assigned.

He left his service years behind in October 1945 when he came back to Kankakee to start his family. Len married Francis Lucille Garrett, Lou, as she was known around town. Len and Lou had three sons, John T., Stephen L. and Donald W. Klenzak. Steve and Donald preceded Len in death, as did his wife. He has one living son, John, who is married to Cheryl L. Jones. They live in Acworth, Ga. Len has two grandchildren, Robert and Lisa Klenzak; and two great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn and April Klenzak. Robert and Paula live in Clifton, while Lisa lives in Dallas, Ga. Len worked at Bear Brand Hosiery for 17 years as a knitting supervisor and then at Armstrong Tile Company in Bradley for 27 years, which included such jobs as lead tile inspector.

Very close friends Paul and Marianne Surprenant, Mike Peters and Tony Hiser all helped Len survive during the last 10 years by doing whatever tasks he needed done.

Len belonged to several veterans groups, including the Kankakee American Legion, Kankakee VFW and the Kankakee Marine Corps League. He also served his fellow man by being a credit officer in the Armstrong Credit Union and serving as a longtime usher at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

The family would like to thank Heritage Village; Tess, Kevin, Emily, Neisa, Kelly and Dr. Meisenbach, for all the loving care they gave to Len.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, East Campus, 361 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Teresa), with the Rev. Don Wolford officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

(Pd)