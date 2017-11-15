Jarred Erikson

Jarred Dean Anthony Erikson, nicknamed "Jarre Bear," "Jarvice," "J-RAD," and "Jerry Dale," 23, of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away Nov. 9, 2017, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

He was born Nov. 17, 1993, in Chicago Heights.

Jarred was known as the grill master. He loved sushi and all food in general. He was an amazing football player. Over the years, Jarred played for the Manteno Wildcats Youth Football Team and then for the Manteno High School Panthers. He was #5.

He enjoyed going to the gym, going on adventures, exploring and fishing. Jarred truly, without any doubt, loved his family with all of his heart. He was always concerned with his sister, Xiaya's, well- being. Jarred and Xiaya shared a very special bond, along with their cousins, Kaylee and little Eddie.

Jarred will be missed by his "brother," Ryan Jackson, and many other very special friends. Jarred was always laughing and enjoyed acting goofy. He was, overall, a very happy person who freely offered advice and encouragement to others. Jarred would make light out of a tough situation by cracking a joke. He had a smile that lit up a room and a laugh that was unique just to him. The family would like to thank everyone who was there for Jarred. To all of his family and friends, including Ryan Gadd, they will be forever grateful.

He was a member of Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Manteno.

Surviving are his parents, Kimberly Erikson, of Cross Roads, Texas, and Lloyd Morris, of Chicago; one sister, Xiaya; two brothers, Kyren and Javien; grandmother, Babi; grandmother, Linda Morris; great-grandmother, Doris Morris; two aunts, Kelly and Eddie Mercer and Khadijah Turner; one uncle, Steve and Katrina Erikson; and many cousins.

Preceding him in death were his grandfather, Gary Erikson; his great-grandparents; and a "brother from another mother," Aaron Jackson.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. on Friday at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 1881 W. Division St., Manteno. Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday in Bohemian National Cemetery, 5255 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)