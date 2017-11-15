Death notices: Nov. 15, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Terrance Mayo</strong>, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 14, 2017) at Presence Our Lady of Victory in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Thursday, Nov. 16</strong>

<strong>Elaine Ziemer,</strong> 10 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Howard "Sonny" Sharp</strong>, 75, of Watseka, were held Nov. 14 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Gary Minard officiating. He passed away Nov. 10, 2017. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford. Pallbearers were Dave Cook, Craig Sharp, Jeramy Parsons, Jacob Butler, Steve Thorsten and Tracy Scherf.