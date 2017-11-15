Brenda Zeanah, 59, of Buckingham, passed away Thursday (Nov. 9, 2017) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 15, 1957, the daughter of Raymond C. and Jeanette H. Zeanah.

Brenda enjoyed playing cards with her nieces and nephews, as well as painting pictures. She also enjoyed Christmas and her birthday and spending time with family.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews; along with her sisters, Judy Wolford, of Kankakee, Janie (Terry) Trumble, of Buckingham, and a sister who preceded her in death, Juanita Alexander. Her parents also preceded her in death.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial services will take place at a later date.

