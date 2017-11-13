Howard "Sonny" Sharp, 75, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Nov. 10, 2017) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

He was born July 4, 1942, in Harlan, Ky., the son of George and Edith Singleton Sharp. Sonny married Ricki L. DePatis on April 24, 1971, in Danville. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2009.

Sonny also was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Judy Goselin, Jenny Claire and Dottie Jones; and one granddaughter, Kyleigh Parsons.

Surviving are three daughters, Denise (Dave) Cook, of Sebastian, Fla., Melinda (Steve) Thorsten, of Milford, and Christina (Jeramy) Parsons, of Geneva; one son, Craig Sharp, of Sheldon; three sisters, Betty Grandpre, of Ashkum, Stella Day, of LaFayette, Ga., and Jeanette Sharp, of LaFayette, Ga.; one brother, Richard (Connie) Sharp, of Trion, Ga.; 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Sonny enjoyed playing euchre, going to car shows and fishing. He also loved restoring cars, attending dirt track races and watching Kentucky basketball. He was a retired truck driver.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.

Memorials may be made to the Sonny Sharp Memorial Fund.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)