Death notices: Nov. 13, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Jarred Erikson</strong>, 23, of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away Thursday (Nov. 9, 2017) in Colorado. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Geraldine Nantista</strong>, 95, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Nov. 12, 2017) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Tuesday, Nov. 14</strong>

<strong>Patricia Anderson</strong>, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Paul E. Bottorff</strong>, 95, of Crescent City, were held Nov. 11 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. He passed away Nov. 6, 2017. Burial was in G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka. Pallbearers were Jeff and John Bottorff, Brad Schleef, Jed Wharram, Barry Bauer and Todd Storm.

Funeral services for <strong>Richard Kenneth Chandler</strong>, 77, of Piper City, were held Nov. 11 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cullom, with the Rev. Mauricio Vieria officiating. He passed away Nov. 6, 2017. Burial was in Brenton Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Alan Hack, Gary Hamilton, Pat McElhiney, John Oberman, Bill Ommen and Jeff Orr. Honorary pallbearers were Charles "Bud" and Thomas Chandler, Rodney Frechette, Ray Froelich, Wendell Gassler and Roger Read.

Memorial services for <strong>Ronald Lewis Rundquist</strong>, 81, of Grant Park, were held Nov. 11 at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Grant Park, with the Rev. Jan Johnson officiating. He passed away Oct. 31, 2017. Burial of cremains took place Nov. 12 in Sherburnville Cemetery, Grant Park.