Jeannette Newcomb

Jeannette L. Newcomb, 80, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 7, 2017) at Presence Merkle-Knipprath in Clifton.

She was born Nov. 29, 1936, in Manhattan, N.Y., the daughter of Willard and Lodie Miller Warren.

Jeannette married John R. "Jack" Newcomb on July 3, 1976, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2003.

Jeannette was a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service. She retired from the Kankakee office after 36 years of service. She enjoyed painting. Jeannette was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, David and Jean Carrington, of Herscher, Brian and Nancy Newcomb, of Kearney, Mo.,, and Robert Carrington, of Utah; two daughters and one son-in-law, Greta and Les Naese, of Chebanse, and Connie Laird, of Heber, Utah; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Julia Shank.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate the service. Entombment will follow in Mound Grove Mausoleum in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Presence Merkle-Knipprath or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

