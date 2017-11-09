Avis Wadleigh

Avis F. Wadleigh, 90, of Herscher, passed away on Tuesday (Nov. 7, 2017) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born on May 30, 1927, in Buckingham, the daughter of Elmer and Lucy (Schwark) Appel. Avis married Ludie V. Wadleigh on Nov. 27, 1947, in Herscher. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2015.

Avis was a farm wife and lived in Herscher all of her life. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, as well as Ladies Aide, Martha Circle, Altar Guild, Lutheran Laymen's League (LLL) and Riverside Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and doing crossword puzzles.

Surviving are one son, Steve Wadleigh, of White Heath; one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Randy Brunet, of Chaska, Minn.; one daughter-in-law, Mary Wadleigh, of Northfield; six grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and four step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Alan Wadleigh; and a sister-in-law, Derexa Conley.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Prairieview Lutheran Home or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

