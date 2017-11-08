Nancy Shronts

Nancy L. Shronts, 64, of Grant Park, passed away Sunday (Nov. 5, 2017) at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

She was born Jan. 17, 1953, in Kankakee, the daughter of Raymond and Nora O'Connor Regnier.

Nancy married Richard D. Shronts on Sept. 2, 1978, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Nancy was a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School, Kankakee Community College and Illinois State University.

She was a retired teacher. She had taught for 38 years, first at St. Teresa Grade School and later at Grant Park Elementary School. She loved her students. Nancy also was co-owner of The Learning Tree in Bradley. She was most commonly known for her infectious smile.

Nancy was a board member of the Grant Park Library and a member of the Grant Park Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and spending special time with her precious granddaughter, Cameryn.

Surviving are her husband, of Grant Park; one son, Matthew Shronts, of Grant Park; one daughter, Amy Shronts, of Grant Park; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rita and Skip Kanosky, of Bourbonnais, and Mary and Ed Meredith, of Manteno; one granddaughter, Cameryn; and several nieces and nephews who were very special to her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Kenneth Regnier.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, East Campus, 361 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Teresa). The Rev. Joel Fortier will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to The Bev Roberts Foundation or to establish an educational fund to promote literacy.

