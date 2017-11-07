Sam Weerts

Sam Robert Weerts, 30, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Nov. 4, 2017) at his home.

He was born July 26, 1987, in Kankakee, the son of Kevin and Dixie Crews Weerts.

Sam worked at Nucor Grading.

He was a 2005 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He attended DeVry University and Olivet Nazarene University. Sam received his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Phoenix.

Sam loved golfing, bowling and playing pool. He enjoyed motorcycles, dogs and was lovingly known as the "fun uncle."

Surviving are his parents, Kevin and Dixie Weerts,of Bradley; one brother, Craig (fiancee Marci) Weerts, of Bourbonnais; his maternal grandmother, Anna Crews, of Kankakee; his girlfriend, Samantha Bullock, of Kankakee; one special cousin, Samantha Diechmann, of Indiana; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Delmar and Helen Weerts; maternal grandfather, Robert Crews; and two aunts, Shari Hesson and Diane Reynolds.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Association or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

