Ronald Rundquist

Ronald Lewis Rundquist, 81, of Grant Park, passed away Oct. 31, 2017.

He was born in Harvey, the son of Rognar and Josephine Rundquist. Ron married Mary Lou Town on Dec. 12, 1960. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2002.

Surviving are daughters, Jean Rundquist and partner Mary Therese Deegan, and Leisa Rundquist.

Mr. Rundquist served our country in Korea. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the 24th Infantry Division.

He was a longtime resident and farmer in the Sherburnville area. He was active in St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Grant Park, and especially enjoyed taking part in the dart ball league. Ron and Mary Lou also loved gardening and became Master Gardeners. In 1998, the gardens at the home were featured in the Chicagoland Gardening Magazine. He was a member of the Illiana Pond Society and Grant Park Gardening Club.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 310 N. Meadows St., Grant Park, with the Rev. Jan Johnson officiating. Lunch will be served following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Grant Park Foundation — Butterfly Garden.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.

