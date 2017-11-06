Genoveva Vela, 73, of Momence, passed away Friday (Nov. 3, 2017) at her home.

She was born on May 27, 1944, in Alice, Texas, the daughter of Barnaby and Celedonia Vela Perez. Genoveva married Victor Vela on Sept. 14, 1968, in Momence. He survives.

In addition to her husband, surviving are three daughters and son-in-law, Felicita and Robert Smith, of Momence, Susanna Vela, of Downers Grove, and Belinda Vela, of Downers Grove: one son, Avelino Vela, of Momence; five grandchildren, Ernesto Vela, Emilio Vela, Eric Vela, Elena Vela and Ethan Vela; two great-grandchildren, Landon Vela and Hayden Vela; one brother and sister-in-law, Pablo and Sara Perez, of Alice, Texas; and one sister, Maria Coronado, of Houston, Texas.

Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers; and one sister.

Genoveva was employed by Van Drunen Farms as a custodian.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence. She enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, dancing and going to the casino.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Dan Hessling will officiate. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.

(Pd)