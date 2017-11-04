Mercia Fiore

Mercia V. Fiore, 83, of Elmwood Park, passed away Monday (Oct. 30, 2017) in Maywood.

She was the beloved wife of Frank Fiore; loving mother of Gina Fiore, Debbie Fiore (Jim Coconate) and Michele Fiore; cherished grandmother of Amanda Mercia Gabriel, David Coconate, Dan Coconate and Hana Holman; devoted "grand-pet-parent" of Sofee; and dear sister of Dennis Balgemann (Michael Wong) and Marcia Langolis. She also was the aunt of many.

Mercia was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Belvidere, the daughter of Erwin and Lily (Koertge) Balgemann.

Mercia retired after a long career as a professional singer. She was the opening act for Elvis Presley during the 1956 tour of the southern states.

She authored four books: "The Lady Behind The Light;" "My Parents, My Heros;" "Life is a Baseball Game;" and, "What Elvis Never Knew."

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 10 a.m. Mass at St. Celestine Church in Elmwood Park. Interment will follow in Union Corners Cemetery in Grant Park.

