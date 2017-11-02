Ronald Oberloh, 77, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Oct. 30, 2017).

He was born Feb. 28, 1940, in Watseka, the son of Edward and Anna (Hurling) Oberloh.

Ronald was a maintenance foreman at UARCO. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards and, most of all, spending time with family.

Surviving are his daughter, Karla Smithson, of Ward, Ark.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom and Donna Oberloh, of Woodland, and Bill and Mary Lou Oberloh, of Texas; grandchildren, Loyal and Julie Smithson, of Springdale, Ark.; and three nieces and three nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wives, Karen (nee Turner) and Maggie (nee Schaumburg); fiancee, Jo Jacobs; one brother; and one nephew.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time of visitation will be from noon Saturday until the 1 p.m. funeral services, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Dale Meyers will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Foundation or the charity of the donor's choice.

