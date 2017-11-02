Bill Johnson

Bill J. Johnson, 65, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 31, 2017) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Dec. 4, 1951, in Huntington, Ind., the son of Eli and Ann Mullins Johnson. Bill married Nyla Denison on June 28, 1997, in Bradley.

Bill retired from Kmart Warehouse. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed golf and loved spending time with his granddaughter.

Surviving are his wife, Nyla Johnson, of Bradley; one son, Brad Johnson-Marsh, of Montana; one stepson, Michael Neumann, of Bradley; one daughter, Stacy Johnson-Wolfe, of Huntington, Ind.; former daughter-in-law, Heather Neumann, of Bradley; three grandchildren, Garrett Wolfe, Morgan Wolfe and Emajen Neumann; one great-grandson, Easton Wolfe; and special niece, Della (Matt) Naese, of Buncombe.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Brenda Williams and Gayle Herrick.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. Saturday until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)