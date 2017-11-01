Derek Mesenbring

Derek A. Mesenbring, 31, of Bourbonnais, passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 24, 2017) at Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights.

He was born on May 6, 1986, in Jacksonville, the son of Michael and Nancy K. (Shugart) Mesenbring. Derek married Melissa Feige on June 12, 2009, in Kankakee.

Derek was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He was a manager at Industrial Fumigant Company in Chicago Ridge. He played bass guitar with several local bands and also enjoyed playing softball and woodworking.

Surviving are his wife, Melissa Mesenbring, of Bourbonnais; two children, Jackson Michael and Cadence Jo Mesenbring; his parents, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Alyssa Mesenbring, of Limestone, and Brianna Mesenbring, of Lombard; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Katherine Shugart, of Bradley; one brother-in-law, Eric Feige, of Bourbonnais; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Matthew and Joanne Feige, of Bourbonnais.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made for his children's education.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)