Carl Smith

Carl "Dutch" Smith, 85, of Milford, passed away on Monday (Oct. 30, 2017) at Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center.

He was born July 1, 1932, in Stockland, the son of John N. and Ora C. Votaw Smith. They preceded him in death in addition to one sister, Louise Wheeler, and one grandson, Steven Smith.

Carl married Bernadine Paris on Oct. 5, 1952, in Milford. She survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Bennett (Mary) Smith, of Milford, Steven (Sandra) Smith, of Kentland, Ind., and Michael (Elesa) Smith, of Chebanse; one brother, Eugene Smith, of Rossville; one sister, Birdie Bond, of Milford; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Boxer. He was a member of the Milford Nazarene Church and employed at Uarco for 31 years. Carl enjoyed flying airplanes.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday until the 6 p.m. funeral service at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. The Rev. Neil Larimore will officiate. Private graveside services will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery at Stockland with military graveside rites by the Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

