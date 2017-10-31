Death notices: Oct. 31, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Judith Buchholz</strong>, 69, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Oct. 30, 2017) at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Ruth Elaine Ohrt,</strong> 68, of Bonfield, passed away Sunday (Oct. 29, 2017). Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon- Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Lenore N. Overbeek</strong>, 98, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and formerly of Grant Park, passed away Monday (Oct. 30, 2017). Funeral arrangements are pending at Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.

<strong>Carl "Dutch" Smith,</strong> 85, of Milford, passed away Monday (Oct. 30, 2017) at Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Private funeral services for <strong>Andrew F. Bleyle</strong>, 68, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 24 with deacon Christopher Mills officiating. He passed away Oct. 19, 2017.

Funeral services for <strong>Velma Cluver</strong>, 98, of Cissna Park, were held Oct. 28 at St. John's Lutheran Church at Ash Grove, Onarga, with the Rev. Matthew Montgomery and the Rev. Timothy Hahn officiating. She passed away Oct. 23, 2017. Burial was in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery at Ash Grove, Onarga. Pallbearers were Isabel and Jack Dawson and Lily, Mathew, Elias and Daniel Cluver.

Funeral services for <strong>Shirley A. Hammond</strong>, 81, of Manteno, were held Oct. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Joy Schlesselman officiating. She passed away Oct. 26, 2017. Interment was in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno. Pallbearers were John and Benjamin Petro, Jim Dole, Tim Battersby, Rob Pflugradt and Paul Bagby.

Funeral services for <strong>Darrell "Pod" Janssen</strong>, 66, of Bella Vista, Ark., were held Oct. 28 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Milford, with the Rev. Karl Gibbs officiating. He passed away Oct. 23, 2017. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Pallbearers were Uzi Ashkenozi, Pat and Mike Schroeder, Alex Janssen, Charlie Crow and Jerry Voight.