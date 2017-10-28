Thomas R. Rehmer, 57, of Momence, passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 24, 2017) at the Franciscan Hospital in Dyer, Ind.

He was born on April 9, 1960, in Kankakee, the son of John and Shirley Lawrence Rehmer. Thomas married Sandra Newberry on Sept. 22, 1984, in Momence. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Renee Rehmer, of Momence, and Jenna and Derrick Hall, of Momence; one grandson, Rylan Thomas Rehmer; his mother, Shirley Rehmer, of Momence; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Ellen Rehmer, of Momence; and one sister, Carol Dinkins, of Milford.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He was employed by ABF Trucking as a dock worker. Thomas was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. He enjoyed yard work and was a Cubs and Packers fan.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Monday until the noon funeral service at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Dan Hessling will officiate. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Momence

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.

(Pd)