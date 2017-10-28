Mary Cummins

Mary Faith Cummins, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 24, 2017) at her home.

She was born March 23, 1935, in Cortland, Ind., the seventh of 11 children born to Logan and Adella Davidson Frederick.

Mary was a housewife and a C.N.A. She liked volunteering and working with senior citizens. Mary attended Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Manteno. She loved traveling to Alaska to visit her grandson and great-grandchildren. She absolutely loved the Alaska scenery. Mary loved playing the organ, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are sons, Gene Cummins, of Port Huron, Mich., and Ray (Sherry) Cummins, of Buckingham; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Sue) Frederick, of Richmond, Calif., and Larry (Gail) Frederick, of Santa Rosa, Calif.; grandchildren, Christopher (Franchesca), Sean (Somar) and Sabrina (Erik); great-grandchildren, Audrey, Adorah, Julian, Tobey, Mileena, Devon, Ash and Marissa; special friend, Ben Carmain; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers, Logan, Eugene, John and James Frederick; and four sisters, Ruby Amundson, Sylvia Wasmundt, Rose Abell and Tillie McCullough.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

