Death notices: Oct. 26, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Mary Faith Cummins</strong>, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 24, 2017) at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jensen Memorial Chapel, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Derek Mesenbring</strong>, 31, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 24, 2017) at Palos Heights Community Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, Oct. 27</strong>

<strong>Raedelle Hall</strong>, 10 a.m. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Elmer J. Fager,</strong> 93, of Chebanse, were held Oct. 25 at Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. He passed away Oct. 21, 2017. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Jeff Adams, Nolan Nordmeyer, Dennis Jepson, Ron Schurr and David Blume.