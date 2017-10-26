Darrell "Pod" Janssen, 66, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away Monday (Oct. 23, 2017) at UAMS Hospital in Little Rock, Ark.

A visitation and memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bella Vista Lutheran Church in Arkansas, with the Rev. Paul Hass officiating. A local visitation and memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with visitation leading up to the noon service at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Milford, with the Rev. Karl Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland.

