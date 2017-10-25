Harlan Helgeson Jr.

Harlan B Helgeson Jr., 94, passed away on Oct. 10, 2017, after a short illness.

He loved his country and proudly served during World War II in the Army Air Corps. He was a long-time resident of the Bourbonnais and Manteno area.

Harlan was born in Cherryvale, Kan., the son of Harlan B Helgeson Sr. and Hannah (Hamilton) Helgeson, on Sept. 13, 1923.

Surviving are his wife, Tekla Andrews; and his two children, Wayne and Debbie Helgeson and Wendy and Carl Crays. He has six grandchildren, Daniel Crays, Carolyn Whitaker, Marc Helgeson, Lindsey Helgeson, Erin Willis and Andy Helgeson; and nine great-grandchildren. He also is survived by a half-sister, Karen Denoyer; a stepbrother, Robert "Bob" Helgeson; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Auldon Helgeson; and his wife, Martha (Shumaker) Helgeson.

Mr. Helgeson loved music and credited his mother, who was a music teacher, with teaching him his love of music. He played in several bands, which included Jo and the Boys and the Combinations. While serving in the Army Air Corps during WWII, he entertained troops as a member of the 513th Air Force Band, including a USO show where Mickey Rooney was the headliner. He also was an avid bowler and earned the title of Illinois State Bowling Champion in 1966.

He retired from both the Illinois Central Railroad and the United States Postal Service. He was an active member of the Moose, the VFW, the American Legion, the Shriners and was a past president of the Masonic Lodge.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais, until the 1 p.m. full military honors, followed by Masonic rites at 1:45 p.m. and the celebration of life service at 2 p.m. A lunch will be served immediately following the service, also at the church.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

