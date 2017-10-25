Death notices: Oct. 25, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>John Richard</strong>, 92, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 24, 2017) at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Manteno. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Thursday, Oct. 26</strong>

<strong>Patricia Mulcahy</strong>, 10 a.m. at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, 953 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours)

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Jeffery A. Schneider</strong>, 60, of Grant Park, were held on Oct. 23 at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Grant Park, with the Rev. Jan Johnson officiating. He passed away Oct. 19, 2017. Burial was in Heusing Cemetery in rural Grant Park. Pallbearers were Mark Herlitz, Ashley Sons, Bill Schurman, Tony Langlois, Kevin Boicken, Dan Chappell and Wesley Martens.