Vearl Franke

Vearl M. Franke, 73, of Latrobe, Pa., and formerly of Grant Park, passed away Oct. 11, 2017.

He was born March 24, 1944, in Grant Park, a son of Edmund L. Franke Sr. and Eva (Pelkey) Franke. His parents preceded him in death.

Visitation, services and interment took place in Latrobe, Pa.

Memorials may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Wounded Warrior Project online at woundedwarriorproject.org.

Please sign his online guestbook at hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.