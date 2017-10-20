Lois Mesenbring

Lois A. Mesenbring, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 17, 2017) at her home.

She was born June 8, 1934, in Worthington, Minn., the daughter of William H. and Dora Thueson. Lois was married to Miles Mesenbring.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda (Doug) Wright, Stephanie Green and Susanne (John) Starasinich; son, Michael Mesenbring; daughter-in-law, Brandy Mesenbring; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marge Johnson and her daughter.

Preceding her in death were two children, Jennifer and Jeramie Mesenbring; her husband; her parents; and son-in-law, Robert Green.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

