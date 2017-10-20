Edward 'Edd' Granger

Edward “Edd” W. Granger, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 18, 2017) at his home.

He was born Feb. 9, 1957, in Kankakee, the son of Robert L. and Alice Lambert Granger. Edward married Gloria Knochel on June 13, 1981, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman.

Edward was a forklift operator for numerous warehouses. He was a Dallas Cowboys and Boston Red Sox fan. He was a past president of the Order of the Arrow Rainbow Council Post 60. In 1973, he attended the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, N.M. Edward loved his cats. He enjoyed cooking and landscaping.

Surviving are his wife, of Kankakee; one sister, Carol Gard, of Kankakee; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert F. and Irene Granger, of Bradley; and four nieces and nephews, John R. Gard (godson), Robert D. Granger, Nicole McCleeland and Richard A. Granger; and six beloved and grieving felines, Retardo, Josetta, Tarrokk, Hanna, Makayla and Sophie.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lawrence and Lola Knochel; one brother-in-law, John J. Gard; and nine beloved felines.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)