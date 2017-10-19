Curlee Jenkins Sr., 87, of Pembroke Township, passed away Saturday (Oct. 14, 2017) at his home.

He was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Bridgeport, Conn., the son of Edward and Arlene (Black) Jenkins. Curlee married Charlie Mae Carter on Sept. 13, 1975, in Chicago.

He was a warehouse worker. He had been a resident of Pembroke Township for 20 years. His hobbies were listening to jazz music, dancing, watching movies, spending time with grandchildren and weightlifting. He attended Christian Hope M.B. Church in Pembroke Township.

Surviving are his wife, of Pembroke Township; four sons, Curlee Jenkins Jr., of Chicago, James Willard, of Chicago, Michael Willard, of Chicago, and Johnnie Willard, of Chicago; three daughters, Patricia (Lorenzo) Beck, of Calumet City, Gloria Willard, of Pembroke Township, and Shirley Elizabeth Jenkins, of Aurora; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother; three sisters; and one daughter.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Christian Hope M.B. Church in Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Clarence Dailey officiating. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery in Momence.

