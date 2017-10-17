Death notices: Oct. 17, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Curlee Jenkins Sr.</strong>, 87, of Pembroke Township. passed away Saturday (Oct. 14, 2017) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Wednesday, Oct. 18</strong>

<strong>Emlyn Voges</strong>, 10 a.m. Manteno Methodist Church

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Eugene "Pete" Barragree</strong>, 96, of Watseka, were held Oct. 16 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Robert Sabo officiating. He passed away Oct. 11, 2017. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Pallbearers were Brian, Brandon, Cameron and Ethan Barragree and Greg and Tommy Meyer.

Funeral services for <strong>Nancy Buletty</strong>, 72, of Beecher, were held Oct. 16 at Zion Lutheran Church in Beecher, with the Rev. Rock Rock officiating. She passed away Oct. 11, 2017. Burial was in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee. Pallbearers were Matthew Meinheit, Bryan Sherrick, Mark Bashir, Nick Hamann, Milton Blume and Jim Williams.

Funeral services for <strong>Dr. C. Stephen Burgner</strong>, 67, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. He passed away Oct. 6, 2017.

Funeral services for <strong>Michelle E. "Mickey" Elsey,</strong> 64, of Bradley, were held Oct. 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. She passed away Oct. 9, 2017. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Jason, Drake and Dalton Davison, Dennis and Cecil Else and Bruce Gowler.

Memorial services for <strong>Jerome Genson</strong>, 84, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 14 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Michael Hanel officiating. He passed away Oct. 10, 2017.

Memorial services for <strong>Robert "Bob" Lustig,</strong> 65, of Bradley, were held Oct. 14 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with deacon Patrick Skelly officiating. He passed away Sept. 2, 2017.

Funeral services for <strong>Margaret M. Wheeler</strong>, 92, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of St. Anne, were held Oct. 16 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. She passed away Oct. 12, 2017. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Nick, Tom and Chris Wheeler, Alex and Matthew Pitz, Kern Hinchman and Robert, Steven and Tony Renzi Jr.