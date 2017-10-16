Death notices: Oct. 16, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Norma M. Elafros</strong>, 84, of Northbrook, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 14, 2017) in Northbrook. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.

<strong>Rev. Hubert P. Lytle</strong>, 97, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Oct. 15, 2017) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Orville "Dick" Sides</strong>, 79, of Ashkum, passed away Sunday (Oct. 15, 2017) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Tuesday, Oct. 17</strong>

<strong>Dorothy Trumble</strong>, 1 p.m. Baier Funeral Home, Watseka

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Roberta Emling</strong>, 79, of Bradley, were held Oct. 14 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Paisley officiating. She passed away Oct. 9, 2017. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Aroma Townships.

Funeral services for <strong>Onnie R. Hilgendorf</strong>, 80, of Donovan, were held Oct. 14 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Donald Love officiating. He passed away Oct. 10, 2017. Burial was in Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois. Pallbearers were Marc and Aaron Hilgendorf, Jeremy Ellermeier, Josh Jacobs, Joe VanHoveln and Brandon Knauss. Honorary pallbearers were Craig Carlson, Brad Allen and Joshua and Micah O'Leary.

Funeral services for <strong>Arthur Lewis Randle</strong>, 68, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 14, 2017 at Second Baptist Church in Kankakee. Elder Carl A. Randle Sr. officiated. He passed away Oct. 3, 2017. Burial, with military rites, was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Arthur and Christopher Randle, Rodney and Julian Bogan, Edward Ash and Dennis Brown.