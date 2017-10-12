Onnie Hilgendorf

Onnie R. Hilgendorf, 80, of Donovan, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 10, 2017) at his home.

He was born Nov. 11, 1936, in Thawville, the son of Arthur and Clara Tiarks Hilgendorf. Onnie married Nancy Fletcher on July 29, 1956, in Watseka. She survives.

Other survivors include, two sons, Douglas (Lynn) Hilgendorf, of St. Joseph, and Craig (Debbie) Hilgendorf, of Donovan; two daughters, Connie (James) Bruns, of Watseka, and Julie (Paul) Nourie, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Obert (Evelyn) Hilgendorf, of Chebanse; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one brother-in-law, Robert (Lucy) Munsterman, of Bourbonnais.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Maynard Hilgendorf; and one sister, Aloha Munsterman.

Mr. Hilgendorf was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. He enjoyed wood crafts.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, as well as from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. The Rev. Donald Love will officiate. Burial will follow in Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, or Calvary Lutheran Pre-School in Watseka.

