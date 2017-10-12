Joe Harrell

Joe Henry Harrell "Domino Joe," 89, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 7, 2017) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 10 a.m. funeral services at the Greater New Hope Baptist Church. The Rev. Howard L. Wills Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Garden of Memory, Kankakee.

He was born April 18, 1928, in Brooksville, Miss., a son of Lawrence and Nettie Cockrell Harrell. He was affiliated with the Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Kankakee. Joe worked as a laborer in the masonry field.

Surviving are his daughters, Nettie Williams, Annie Lloyd and Mary Tate (Jimmy) Johnson, all of Kankakee, Jesse Harrell, of Crawford, Miss., Mary E. Harrell, of St. Paul, Minn., and Betty (Kenneth) Jones, of Winter Haven, Fla.; sisters, Lucinda Harrell, of Columbus, Miss., Linnie Barnette, of Rialto, Calif., and Annie Ree Boykin, of Virginia Beach, Va.; 30 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Joe; sisters, Essie and Juanita; brothers, Jessie, Willie and Lawrence; grandsons, Tyrone Harrell and Joe Louis Harrell Jr.; and great-grandson, Deshawn Harrell.

