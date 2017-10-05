Marie Huhn

Marie A. Huhn, 87, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 3, 2017) at the Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 22, 1929, in Manteno, the daughter of Harvey and Louise Lanoue Jarvis. Marie married Robert Huhn Sr. on Jan.1, 1967, in Momence. He preceded her in death on June, 13, 1997.

Surviving are one daughter, Alice Ross, of Bourbonnais; two stepdaughters and one son-in-law, Catherine Holloway, of Momence, and Carol and Paul Johnson, of Petersburg; two stepsons and one daughter-in-law, Raymond Huhn, of Kankakee, and Robert and Kathy Huhn, of Wilmington; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Mary Jarvis, of Morocco, Ind.; one sister, Bernice Mitchell, of Bicknell, Ind.; one brother-in-law, Bill Seibert, of Mackinaw; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Robert Jarvis; one sister, Helen Seibert; one stepdaughter, Jackie Hofrichter; one daughter, Mary Demiere; and one grandson.

She was employed as a seamstress. Marie was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Momence, and the American Legion Auxiliary of Momence. She enjoyed sewing, fishing and going on day trips.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Alberto Ramirez will officiate. Interment will be in the Momence Cemetery in Momence.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

