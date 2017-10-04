Martha R. Wilhoyt, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 1, 2017) at Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno.

She was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Chicago, the daughter of Clifford T. and Martha Warner Ayres. Martha married Robert A. Wilhoyt on Jan. 17, 1946, in Oakland, Calif. He preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2012.

In September 1984, Martha retired from General Foods after 32½ years as a payroll supervisor. She enjoyed bowling and traveling to all seven continents. Martha served in U.S. Women's Naval Reserve, WAVES, serving during World War II. Martha was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Sandy Wilhoyt, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Virginia Shell, of Martinton; one son-in-law, Steve Hlubik, of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren, Duane Shell, Becky Shell, Chris (Keith) Trumble, Sarah (Adrian) Jenkins, Valerie Hlubik, Joshua Hlubick, Jacob (Jessica) Wilhoyt and Zachary Wilhoyt; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Thomas Wilhoyt; one daughter, Martha Wilhoyt Hlubik; one son-in-law, David Shell; and two brothers, Clifford Ayres and Franklin Ayres.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional visitation time will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)