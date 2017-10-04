Luis Martinez

Luis Antonio Martinez, 25, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 1, 2017) in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 14, 1992, in Kankakee, the son of Manuel and Elba (Rosas) Martinez.

Luis was an auto detailer for three years at Unique Detailing.

Surviving are a daughter, Emily Martinez, of Kankakee; his parents, Manuel (Elsa) Martinez, of Kankakee, and Elba (Valentin) Rosas, of Kankakee; a brother, Manuel Martinez, of St. Anne; two sisters, Daniela Martinez, of Kankakee, and Elsa Martinez, of Kankakee; and maternal grandparents, Antonio Rosas and Graciela Guerrero.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Manuel Martinez and Luisa Hernandez.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, East Campus, Kankakee (formerly known as St. Teresa). The Rev. Fredy Santos will officiate. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

